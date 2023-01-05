Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after buying an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.