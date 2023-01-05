Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nogin and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nogin 0 0 0 0 N/A First Advantage 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Advantage has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.89%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Nogin.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nogin N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A First Advantage $712.29 million 2.78 $16.05 million $0.39 33.41

This table compares Nogin and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Nogin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Nogin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Nogin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nogin and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nogin N/A N/A -11.69% First Advantage 7.39% 13.14% 7.91%

Risk and Volatility

Nogin has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats Nogin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nogin

Nogin, Inc. operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment. The company develops Nogin, an enterprise software solution used by brands and retailers from various industry verticals to operate and scale their ecommerce business initiatives. Nogin, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

