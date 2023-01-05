Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

APO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The business had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.