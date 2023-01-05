Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Hayward Stock Up 11.5 %

HAYW stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. Hayward has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $24.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $4,383,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile



Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Further Reading

