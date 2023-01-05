JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 1,100.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 925.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Shares of NVO opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $138.67. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

