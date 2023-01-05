BNP Paribas Downgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Underperform

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 3.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.