BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BCE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 494,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.