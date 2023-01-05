BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

NYSE BCE opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in BCE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 494,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

