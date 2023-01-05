Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $78.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 591,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 41,663 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 467,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

