Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Down 0.3 %

LDOS opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after purchasing an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.