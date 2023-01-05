Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

