Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $135.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.
Clorox Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
