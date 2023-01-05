Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $135.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

