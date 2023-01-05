HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $243.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $248.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.98. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

