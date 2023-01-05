Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $340.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.29. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,064 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

