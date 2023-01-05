Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 193,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.