Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $39.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 342.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $646,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.