Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $9.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

