Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $95.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
NYSE HLI opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
