Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $95.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.75. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after acquiring an additional 259,359 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.