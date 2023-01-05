PG&E’s (PCG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in PG&E by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 277,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

