PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $85.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PJT opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners



PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

