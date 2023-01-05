Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $101.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.