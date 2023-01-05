Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Critical Contrast

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Azenta alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta 383.23% 1.31% 1.14% Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azenta and Sono-Tek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $555.50 million 7.49 $2.13 billion $28.32 2.13 Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.83 $2.54 million $0.09 70.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Azenta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.4% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Azenta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Azenta has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Azenta and Sono-Tek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Azenta presently has a consensus target price of $72.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.50%. Sono-Tek has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Azenta.

Summary

Azenta beats Sono-Tek on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows. The Life Sciences Services segment provides comprehensive sample management programs, integrated cold chain solutions, informatics, and sample-based laboratory services to advance scientific research and support drug development. This segment's services include sample storage, genomic sequencing, gene synthesis, laboratory processing, laboratory analysis, biospecimen procurement, and other support services. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.