Analyzing Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) & RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hempacco and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hempacco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.52%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Hempacco.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hempacco
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|31.28%
|15.23%
|13.02%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Hempacco and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hempacco
|$1.19 million
|15.47
|-$1.86 million
|N/A
|N/A
|RLX Technology
|$1.34 billion
|3.26
|$317.72 million
|$0.24
|11.71
RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.3% of Hempacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
RLX Technology beats Hempacco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Hempacco
Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
