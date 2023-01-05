Analyzing Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ituran Location and Control has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ituran Location and Control shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ituran Location and Control $270.88 million 1.82 $34.26 million $1.81 11.60 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.18 $25.07 million $1.92 6.36

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ituran Location and Control has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ituran Location and Control, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ituran Location and Control and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ituran Location and Control 12.86% 25.69% 12.58% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ituran Location and Control and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ituran Location and Control 0 0 0 0 N/A Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.48%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Ituran Location and Control on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connected Car, a service platform that includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for IOS and Android users, and interface using the car infotainment screen, as well as usage based insurance and auto financing. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. Its Telematics Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

