Lanvin Group (LANV) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 23.03 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.93

Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 892 18 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

