Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

