Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.98) to €29.20 ($31.06) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

