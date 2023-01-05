Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $97.55

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

