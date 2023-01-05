Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $77.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $17,752,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth $12,133,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $12,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $18,193,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Up 7.2 %

ARVN opened at $35.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas



Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

