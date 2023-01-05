Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 18.44%. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $878,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $77,582.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,937 shares of company stock worth $1,197,313. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

