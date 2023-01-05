Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $86.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Elastic stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter worth $291,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 274.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

