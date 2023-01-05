Analysts Set Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target at $18.37

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

UNPRF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.36) to €2.20 ($2.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uniper from €2.20 ($2.34) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Uniper Price Performance

Uniper stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

