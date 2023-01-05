Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Target Price at $15.16

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.16.

UNCRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.90 ($14.79) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.32) to €16.90 ($17.98) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.43) to €17.00 ($18.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $7.57 on Monday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

