Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $680.50

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LZAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

LZAGY stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

