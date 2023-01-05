Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target at $212.83

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €190.00 ($202.13) to €155.00 ($164.89) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €304.00 ($323.40) to €310.00 ($329.79) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €325.00 ($345.74) to €257.00 ($273.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of REMYY opened at $17.10 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

