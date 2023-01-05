Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $188.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

AAP opened at $151.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

