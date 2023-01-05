Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $32.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

