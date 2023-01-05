Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Target Price at C$135.44

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.01, for a total value of C$883,789.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,086,837.31. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,729.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE L opened at C$119.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.26. The firm has a market cap of C$38.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$126.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.