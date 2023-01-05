Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $43.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $1,776,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after buying an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 514,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 115,670 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

