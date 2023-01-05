Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $279.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $192.04 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

