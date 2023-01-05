Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $125.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s previous close.

MS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 213,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 72,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,599 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

