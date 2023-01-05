Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $85.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.