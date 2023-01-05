Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Overweight

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,939 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.