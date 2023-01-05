vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

