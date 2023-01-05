Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 112.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 58,661 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

