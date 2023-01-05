StockNews.com Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Hold

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

