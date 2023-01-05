Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $48.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target cut by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

