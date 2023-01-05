StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 10.1 %

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.83.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 83.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

