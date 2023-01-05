StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Up 10.1 %
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.83.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
