Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $37.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.