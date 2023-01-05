StockNews.com Downgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

Kaman stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $605.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $46.50.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.34). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 146.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

