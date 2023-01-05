Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Costamare by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after buying an additional 401,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

